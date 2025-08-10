Pleasant Hill driver crashes off second story of parking garage; DUI suspected

By Jose Fabian

PLEASANT HILL, California (KPIX) — A suspected drunken driver in Pleasant Hill drove off the second story of a garage early Sunday morning, Pleasant Hill Police said.

Around 4 a.m., police said they were called to a downtown parking garage for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that was hanging from the second story of the garage and had come to a rest vertically on its grille, police said.

A photo shared by police shows that the railing on a section of the second floor was completely gone.

According to police, the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked at the station. The vehicle was towed.

