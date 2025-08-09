Warehouse bursts into smoky fire in Medley, causing roof to partially collapse, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

By Hunter Geisel

MIAMI (WFOR) — A warehouse’s roof partially collapsed after bursting into flames on Saturday afternoon, causing plumes of smoke to billow into the skies over northwestern Miami-Dade County, fire officials said.

Around 1:52 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a warehouse fire near 7500 NW 82nd Pl. in Medley. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a warehouse in the area.

Due to the structure’s size, the call was first upgraded to a second-alarm fire, but was later upgraded to a third-alarm fire due to the additional support units needed, MDFR told CBS News Miami.

Nearly 40 units were on the scene with firefighters trying to extinguish the flames. Due to the severity of the fire, MDFR said the roof partially collapsed, forcing crews to conduct defensive attacks from outside the warehouse.

MDFR said crews had to use ladders and saws, and other access points to reach the fire, as well as use foam and master streams to extinguish the flames.

MDFR said the fire has since been under control and no one was injured. The agency added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

