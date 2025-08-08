WEATHER ALERT: Heat Continues with Cooldown by the Weekend, then Severe Storm Saturday

Heat Advisory along the Arkansas River Valley, Pueblo, El Paso and Eastern Fremont counties until 8pm

SEVERE STORMS SATURDAY: First half of the day is dry with temps in the 80's and 90's, slightly less hot with partly sunny skies. Larger hail threat (A bit more elevated parameters than what we have seen so far this year for portions of I-25, S. Colorado) Saturday along with enough spin in the atmosphere to spawn an isolated tornado or two. Timing between 2-7pm

SEVERE STORMS SUNDAY: Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds and calm for the first half of the day with much cooler temps in the 70's and low 80's. Severe storm potential is likely on Sunday afternoon as well with large hail possible both days (quarter to ping pong ball size hail). Tornado threat, while not super high, is a bit more elevated for a tornado or two along and east of I-25. Timing between 2-7pm

EXTENDED: Next week begins with seasonal high temps an a few storms for the afternoon with much warmer temps returning late next week.