Tractor-trailer driver dies after truck runs off I-93 and plunges into river

By Riley Rourke

Click here for updates on this story

TILTON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A truck driver died after his tractor-trailer went off of Interstate 93 in Tilton, New Hampshire and landed in a river early Friday morning.

According to New Hampshire State Police, 48-year-old Benjamin Wilson of Granby, Vermont was driving a tractor-trailer unit on 93 south and apparently “failed to negotiate a curve in the road” just before 2 a.m.

In a statement, state police said the truck “broke through the center median guardrail, traveled through the median and the embankment, across the railroad tracks, where the tractor-trailer unit came to a final rest on its side in the Winnipesaukee River.”

No one else was hurt in the crash, which police said is still under investigation.

One lane of 93 south was closed as crews worked to pull the truck out of the river.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to email Trooper Conor Davis at Conor.K.Davis@dos.nh.gov.

Tilton, New Hampshire, is about 85 miles north of Boston and more than 60 miles northwest of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Winnipesaukee River, which is more than 10 miles long, connects Lake Winnipesaukee with the Merrimack River in Franklin and the Pemigewasset River.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.