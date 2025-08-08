Man suspected of killing brother-in-law in Bessemer extradited from Mexico border

By Lynne Keenum

Jefferson County (WVTM) — A man wanted in the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law in Bessemer is in jail a month after it happened.

On July 6, Jefferson County deputies found Gumero Olvera Castro, 33, shot on Willow Bend Lane in the Rock Creek area.

He was pronounced dead shortly after Concord Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting happened when Luis Martinez, 35, was involved in a dispute with Castro.

More than 24 hours later, U.S. Border Patrol agents detained Martinez as he attempted to cross into Mexico.

Local detectives worked with U.S. Border Patrol and the Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office in Texas to extradite Martinez back to Alabama.

He is in the Jefferson County Jail charged with capital murder in the presence of a child less than 14 years old. He is being held without bond.

