‘Hate is there’: Business owner says he’ll continue displaying Israeli flags despite vandalism

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Employees at Kitchen Design by Idan worked throughout the morning after someone defaced an Israeli flag and spray painted the Pikesville business.

Idan Tzameret said it isn’t the first time his business has been targeted, and he said it is because of the Israeli flag — which was quickly replaced.

“Because it happened before, I assumed that it was going to happen again. Didn’t really expect it to happen today. It’s also my birthday, so I would’ve preferred to spend the morning with my family, but it is what it is,” Tzameret said.

Acts of anti-Semitism occur regularly at his shop along Falls Road, which is disappointing to Tzameret. He is proud to display his heritage.

“You go to Little Italy in Baltimore, I don’t see anybody targeting a restaurant that has an Italian flag on the front door, or an Irish flag on the front door of a bar. So, I’m an Israeli-owned and Jewish-owned business, and that’s the flag I decided to put on. That flag is going to stay there,” Tzameret said.

Baltimore County police confirmed to 11 News that they are investigating the incident as a bias crime. They have not named any suspects, but the culprit was caught on Tzameret’s Ring camera with a bottle of spray paint in hand.

Tzameret said the surrounding community has been sympathetic and supportive through it all.

“All those kinds of things make me understand that I’m doing the right thing, and some people may not like it, but the people that matter to me like it,” Tzameret said.

Tzameret said he has an unlimited number of Israeli flags and will continue to display one. He hopes his story can shed light on things that need to change.

“Hate is there. Hate is real. We need to be aware of it, and we need to make sure that we take care of ourselves and the people important to us. But, at the same time, try to eliminate this kind of behavior,” Tzameret said.

