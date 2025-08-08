Former United Nation of Islam leaders sentenced in Kansas City, Kansas forced labor case

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KMBC) — A federal judge in Kansas has sentenced six former leaders of the United Nation of Islam for their roles in a forced labor conspiracy that involved children.

The operation lasted more than a decade and included a location in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kaaba Majeed, 51, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for multiple forced labor charges.

He was convicted in September 2024 of five counts of forced labor and one count of conspiracy following a 26-day jury trial.

Five other defendants were sentenced for their roles in the forced labor conspiracy:

Yunus Rassoul, 39: five years of probation James Staton, 63: five years in prison, one year of supervised release Randolph Rodney Hadley, 50: five years in prison, one year of supervised release Daniel Aubrey Jenkins, 44: four years in prison, one year of supervised release Dana Peach, 60: four years in prison, one year of supervised release Two additional defendants, Etenia Kinard and Jacelyn Greenwell, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.

Prosecutors say the group helped manage the United Nation of Islam, led by the now-deceased Royall Jenkins, who claimed to be Allah and ran multiple businesses, bakeries and restaurants across the country.

From 2000 to 2012, more than a dozen victims, including minors as young as 8, were forced to work long hours without pay.

Some of the children were brought to Kansas under false promises of education and job training.

“The defendants were entrusted to care for and nurture vulnerable children but instead chose to exploit and abuse them,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser for the District of Kansas. “Although these crimes were committed many years ago and the children are now adults, the sentences handed down today reflect how the passage of time did not diminish the Department of Justice’s resolve to hold these human traffickers accountable and seek justice for their victims.”

