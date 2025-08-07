Man carjacked at gunpoint with his own weapon, police say

By Dacia Johnson

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A man in Orlando was forced from his car at gunpoint on July 31 after police say 29-year-old Christopher De Jesus Baez took the man’s gun and fired it into his car before driving off.

The Orlando Police Department said it happened just before midnight near Lake Margaret and Dixie Belle drives in southeast Orlando.

“Baez fired one round inside the vehicle and another directly at the victim before fleeing the scene,” OPD said. “Thankfully, the victim was not injured.”

In police body-worn camera video, the victim tells an officer someone stole his car.

“He took my firearm,” the victim says.

The victim was described as “in shock and sweating profusely,” an arrest report says.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and Baez at an apartment complex near Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway.

The arrest report says the two had been hanging out together and had driven to a Walmart to use the bathroom. The victim told police he got out of the car to get something from the trunk. When he returned to the driver’s seat, he said Baez was standing outside of the car, pointing the victim’s gun at him.

The victim said Baez fired two shots at him and ordered him out of the vehicle. The victim said he complied, was ordered to his knees and told to hand over his phone and money.

The victim told police he feared for his life and did what Baez wanted, the arrest report says.

Baez then got into the driver’s seat, rolled the window down and fired another shot at the victim.

OPD said Baez, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses, including:

Attempted second-degree murder Armed carjacking Aggravated assault with a firearm ⁠Grand theft of a firearm Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

