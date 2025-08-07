Comfort Foodies Serves Up Back-to-School Relief with Free Kids’ Meals on School Nights

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Houston families transition from summer fun to homework, sports practices, and jam-packed weeknight routines, one beloved local restaurant is stepping up to lighten the load. Comfort Foodies, the vibrant eatery blending the soulful heart of the South with the bold zest of Latin-Caribbean cuisine, is offering Free Kids’ Meals every Tuesday through Friday from now until August 31, 2025.

Located at 8128 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Ste B, Comfort Foodies has been a family-favorite since 2020, co-owned by culinary duo Elsa and Jeff Matthews. Elsa, an Afro-Latina from the Dominican Republic raised in New York City, infuses the menu with the rich, savory flavors of her Caribbean heritage. Jeff, a Houston native with deep Southern Soul Food roots, adds his own homestyle comfort to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience that celebrates culture, flavor, and community.

A Tasty Break for Busy Parents From 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, kids can enjoy a free Burger Meal or crispy Chicken Tenders Meal – complete with a drink and their choice of golden fries or creamy mac & cheese – with the purchase of any adult entrée or basket. Available for dine-in or carry-out, the offer is perfect for families juggling homework help, carpool schedules, and extracurricular activities.

“Back-to-school can be a hectic and expensive time,” says co-owner Elsa Matthews. “We wanted to make it easier for families to enjoy a great meal together or pick one up to-go without stressing about the cost. It’s our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us since day one.”

More Than Just a Meal – A Flavor Journey The restaurant’s diverse menu is a culinary passport. Adult diners can indulge in classics like Oxtails and Smothered Pork Chops, Dominican-style Pollo Guisado, Southern-fried catfish and shrimp, or their famous house-specialty Empanadas. Each dish is paired with flavorful sides, handcrafted beverages, tempting desserts, and even a cocktail list that keeps regulars coming back.

Comfort Foodies isn’t just about feeding people – it’s about fostering a space where community gathers, cultures blend, and every guest leaves with both a full belly and a warm heart.

When & Where to Enjoy the Offer 📍 Address: 8128 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Ste B, Houston, TX 77064 🕒 Kids Eat Free: Tuesday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, through August 31, 2025 🍽 Restaurant Hours: Tuesday–Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Sunday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM | Closed Mondays ⚡ Deal Details: One free kids’ meal per adult entrée or basket purchase

