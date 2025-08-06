US sides with El Salvador on eliminating presidential term limits, prompting democracy debate

By David Culver, Kylie Atwood, Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department has voiced rare support for El Salvador’s decision to abolish presidential term limits, paving the way for President Nayib Bukele to seek indefinite reelection. Critics argue the controversial move undermines democratic stability.

El Salvador’s legislature, controlled by Bukele’s Nuevas Ideas party, approved the constitutional amendment swiftly in a vote late last week, sparking immediate backlash domestically and internationally. The amendment clears the way for presidents to serve multiple consecutive terms.

Now, the US is publicly backing the Central American nation’s leadership.

“El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly was democratically elected to advance the interests and policies of their constituents,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “Their decision to make constitutional changes is their own. It is up to them to decide how their country should be governed.”

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have previously praised Bukele’s effectiveness in reducing crime and have cited El Salvador as a model for regional security cooperation. Rubio and Bukele established a relationship long before he became Trump’s top diplomat. After Rubio visited El Salvador as a senator in 2023, he celebrated Bukele’s leadership and crackdown on criminal gangs, calling on him to make El Salvador’s democratic institutions strong to attract more foreign investment.

When the Trump administration began deporting migrants from the United States to the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador – many of them alleged Venezuelan gang members – Rubio served as a key point person. He traveled to El Salvador early on in his tenure as secretary of state and personally worked with Bukele and senior Salvadoran officials on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, court filings show. Rubio also engaged directly with Bukele to negotiate a complex prisoner swap – 250 Venezuelans deported from the US to El Salvador in exchange for 10 US nationals held in Venezuela.

Global backlash highlights democratic concerns

Following the legislature’s vote, Salvadoran opposition lawmaker, Marcela Villatoro, warned, “Democracy has died in El Salvador today,” emphasizing concerns about consolidated power and diminished political participation.

Bukele took office in 2019 for a five-year term. In 2021, El Salvador’s Supreme Court – composed of judges appointed by Bukele’s party-controlled Congress – ruled that immediate reelection was permissible, despite being previously unconstitutional. At the time, the ruling drew sharp criticism from rights groups, opposition leaders and even the US embassy under the Biden administration, marking a stark contrast to the current US position. In August 2024, Bukele told Time Magazine he would not seek a third term in office.

International reactions have been cautious, with the European Union stating it “takes note” of El Salvador’s constitutional reforms and emphasizing future cooperation will be guided by “democratic governance, transparency, respect for the rule of law and human rights,” according to the Europa Press.

Juanita Goebertus, Americas director for Human Rights Watch, sharply criticized the move, posting: “Bukele’s party is pushing an express constitutional reform to allow indefinite presidential re-election. They are following the same path as Venezuela. It begins with a leader using his popularity to concentrate power and ends in dictatorship.”

The US State Department spokesperson pushed back on that sentiment, stating: “We reject the comparison of El Salvador’s democratically based and constitutionally sound legislative process with illegitimate dictatorial regimes elsewhere in our region.”

The US State Department’s position represents a significant shift from its historical stance, where it has typically criticized prolonged presidential terms across Latin America, raising concerns among observers about the long-term implications for democracy in the region.

Bukele unfazed, riding wave of domestic support

In El Salvador, many citizens vocally support Bukele’s constitutional reforms, viewing them as essential for continued stability and security. Still, some observers question whether the immediate security gains might mask deeper risks to El Salvador’s democracy.

Bukele defended the decision vigorously on social media, posting on X: “90% of developed countries allow the indefinite re-election of their head of government … and when a small, poor country like El Salvador tries to do the same, suddenly it’s the end of democracy.”

Damian Merlo, an adviser to Bukele, further reinforced this position, telling CNN: “The constitutional change reflects the will of the Salvadoran people, who overwhelmingly support continuity in the country’s development and progress.” Merlo added, “Permitting reelection does not guarantee extended terms — President Bukele, and/or anyone running for President will still need to campaign, win votes, and earn the people’s trust all over again.”

Despite widespread criticism from human rights groups and democracy advocates, Bukele maintains overwhelming popularity amongst Salvadorans, largely due to his aggressive crackdown on street gangs, reducing crime dramatically. CNN previously reported that Bukele’s tough security measures have resulted in historically low homicide rates – according to the Salvadoran government – helping to boost his approval ratings consistently above 90%.

Bukele appears unbothered by the criticism. In a June speech marking the first year of his second term, he said he “didn’t care” about accusations of authoritarianism.

“I’d rather be called a dictator than see Salvadorans murdered in the streets,” Bukele said to cheers. “When I check my phone, I’d rather read ‘dictator, dictator, dictator’ in the headlines than see ‘murder, murder, murder.’”

Yet, critics like Amnesty International warn of serious risks to democratic foundations, a divide echoed on social media. Martina Navratilova, a former professional tennis player, posted on X: “And we are next,” echoing broader concerns about democratic erosion in the US.

Trump has previously made headlines on the topic of term limits. In 2018, Trump notably praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s removal of term restrictions, stating: “He’s now president for life. … I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday,” though his comments were largely perceived as rhetorical and drew criticism at the time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.