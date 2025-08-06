Pastor grows thousands of pounds of fresh produce to feed those in need

By Meredith Jorgensen

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Reverend Doctor Matthew Lenahan, a Lutheran pastor in Lancaster County, uses land at Wittel Farm in Elizabethtown to grow thousands of pounds of fresh produce for those in need.

“This is exactly what I’ve wanted to do,” Lenahan said. “I grew up on a farm in central New York. It was a large commercial vegetable operation. I left that to go into ministry as an ordained Lutheran pastor and never, ever thought I would be farming again.”

Lenahan saw a need for fresh, locally grown food among those coming to his church and decided to put the land to work.

“I had a sense of calling mostly because of food justice,” said Lenahan. “This issue around food justice and lack of access for people to fresh, locally grown food.”

Ten years ago, the initiative began with plans to plant a few crops. Now, the farm boasts more than 20 different types of produce.

Lenahan uses the farm as both a growing and a learning opportunity.

Teenagers from a youth group service trip in Wisconsin volunteered at the farm, harvesting elderberry plants and learning to strip the seeds.

Last year, the farm hosted more than 500 volunteers, providing numerous service opportunities.

