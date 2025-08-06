Paramedic allegedly sexually assaults woman while transporting her to UK Hospital in 2024

By Erin Rosas

ROWAN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — A paramedic, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while transporting her to UK Hospital in May 2024, has been charged in Fayette County with first-degree sodomy.

According to a citation, on May 15, 2024, KSP Post 12 was contacted by a nurse with the UK ER. Authorities learned that a woman told nursing staff that she had been sexually assaulted by a paramedic while being transported from Ohio to the hospital for a future cardiac surgery.

The woman reported to KSP that she was “out of it,” due to provided medication, when the paramedic allegedly sexually assaulted her. During an investigation, authorities identified the accused as Shain Peterman.

Peterman, the citation reported, was lodged at the Rowan County Detention Center on unrelated charges to the investigation at the time of his identification in the case.

Upon authorities speaking to Peterman, the citation read that he admitted to “performing oral sex” on the victim and claimed that it was consensual. A DNA swab was gathered from Peterman and results are pending at this time, the citation reported.

In addition, a grand jury indicted Peterman in February on a charge of second-degree rape in Rowan County in a different case.

The indictment read he committed the offense “when he a person in a position of authority or a position of special trust, engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who is incapable of consent.”

