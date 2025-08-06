Del City officials search for dogs believed to be responsible for dead, mutilated cats

By Jason Burger

DEL CITY, Okla. (KOCO) — Del City residents are seeking help from city officials after numerous cats have been found dead and mutilated.

Nikki Merideth, a Del City resident, shared her experience after her cat disappeared in early July.

“All of a sudden, we hear about more and more animals, cats, suffering from being attacked here in the neighborhood,” she said.

Merideth recounted how two dogs were seen on her porch, with one grabbing her cat by the neck.

“It came and grabbed her by the neck, and she was fighting, and the other dog came back up, and the other dog came up on the porch right here,” she said.

Since then, her cat has not been seen.

“They carried her off,” Merideth said.

Numerous cat owners have reported missing or mutilated cats, with many found dead in the area of Townsend Place, north of Southeast 15th Street, and other locations. Merideth suspects a pack of dogs is responsible.

“I think it’s a pack of dogs or at least two dogs, because that’s what happened to our cat. Whether there’s any person behind it, I’m not entirely sure,” she said.

Some locals have reported that the dogs have also caused damage to vehicles.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said the incidents have been occurring between midnight and 4 a.m.

During a city council meeting, Mayor Floyd Eason and Berger expressed their commitment to resolving the issue.

“Our night shift with our drone operators have been looking for the pack of dogs that are running around, the two or three that are running around. So, we’re doing everything we can to locate them. We just have to locate where they’re coming from,” Berger said.

