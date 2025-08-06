2 killed, juvenile hospitalized after car rolls 320 feet down side of Colorado mountain

OURAY, Colo. (KRDO) – Two adults were killed and a young girl was rescued after their car drove off the side of Red Mountain Pass before rolling over 300 feet down the side of the mountain.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 550 near milepost 88, just south of Ouray.

The crash involved a single Honda Civic, which had driven off the shoulder of the road and rolled approximately 320 feet down the mountainside before coming to a stop upside-down in the river below.

CSP said two adults in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

A young girl was also trapped inside the vehicle; it took emergency crews several hours to rescue her from the vehicle and transport her to a hospital. At this time, there is no update on her condition.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

Southbound U.S. 550 was closed for an “extended period” of time on Tuesday as officials investigated, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CSP is still actively investigating this crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact CSP Dispatch at (970) 249-4392.

