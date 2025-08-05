Walmart expanding drone delivery service in five new states

By Shannon Becker

PEA RIDGE, Arkansas (KOAM) — Walmart has recently expanded their quick drone service delivery to more markets. This makes Walmart the first retailer to scale drone delivery across five states: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

This new expansion is a partnered company called WING. Customers in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa can sign up on Wing’s website to be notified when drone delivery becomes available in their area by visiting wing.com/walmart.

What are things people get delivered? Those little things they forgot at the store. Ice cream, deodorant, eggs, fruit, medicine… a missing ingredient to save dinner.

“As we look ahead, drone delivery will remain a key part of our commitment to redefining retail. We’re pushing the boundaries of convenience to better serve our customers, making shopping faster and easier than ever before,” said Greg Cathey, senior vice president of Walmart U.S. Transformation and Innovation.

“This expansion of our drone delivery service marks a significant milestone in that journey. As the first retailer to scale drone delivery, Walmart is once again demonstrating its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our delivery offerings with a focus on speed.”

They have been working with another developer, implemented in Pea Ridge in 2023, ZIPLINE.

Earlier this year, Zipline launched its first-ever P2 drone site at Walmart stores in Mesquite and Waxahachie, Texas. Click to check availability of ZIPLINE in your area.

Drone delivery is just one of the many ways Walmart is accelerating convenience by offering faster, more efficient delivery options. With choices like Express Delivery (as soon as 30 minutes), Late-Night Delivery, and InHome Delivery (right to the refrigerator), Walmart is setting a new standard for speed and flexibility in retail. This milestone marks a major leap for the retail industry and underscores our commitment to innovative, time-saving solutions that make customers’ lives easier, faster and more convenient.

The price ranges from $12.99 to $19.99 per delivery and/or if a person is a Walmart+ subscription member.

The radius for delivery is about 6 miles. Sadly Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri are not on the short list of expansion in the near future. WING and ZIPLINE expanding in these five states will add 100 more stores who can deliver.

