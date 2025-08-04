Skip to Content
PATH train suspended on multiple lines due to Newport Station fire

Published 8:04 AM

By Renee Anderson

    NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — PATH trains are suspended on multiple lines for the morning commute due to a fire investigation at Newport Station in Jersey City.

The Journal Square to 33rd Street and Hoboken to World Trade Center lines are currently suspended. The Hoboken to 33rd Street line has since resumed.

NJ Transit and NY Waterway are cross-honoring PATH tickets for riders seeking alternate routes.

Several treated for smoke inhalation at Newport Station

Chopper 2 flew over Newport Station where multiple fire trucks could be seen on the street outside.

Port Authority officials say the fire started around 6:15 a.m. under an eastbound train at the station. The train then filled with smoke, and passengers had to be evacuated onto the platform.

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

