Intense scene from Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver’s film ‘Marriage Story’ is great for scaring away wolves, apparently

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — A tense scene between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in their 2019 film “Marriage Story” was great bait for 2020 Oscar voters but apparently there’s another wild species that’s not a fan.

According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, a fight scene from Noah Baumbach-directed drama is among several audio clips that are being broadcast by the US Department of Agriculture on a loud speaker over farmlands across the west coast to scare off wolves that have been eating livestock from local farms.

Part of the inspiration for using the fight scenes between Driver and Johansson from the film are to illustrate to the wolves that humans are to be feared, Paul Wolf, a USDA district supervisor in Oregon, told the WSJ.

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” Wolf said.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Baumbach for comment.

The WSJ reported that gray wolves are “terrorizing livestock herds across the American West,” and that the USDA has been attempting to save the cattle by broadcasting alarming sounds from drones, including fireworks, gunshots and select pieces of pop culture. They have also played AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and Five Finger Death Punch’s “Blue on Black” to try to scare away wolves they spot from their positions overhead, according to the publication.

CNN has reached out to the USDA for more information.

“Marriage Story” premiered in theaters in 2019. It stars Driver, Johansson and Laura Dern, and follows a couple who are struggling through an intense divorce.

The film was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture and original screenplay, with Dern winning the statuette in 2020 for best performance by an actress in a supporting role.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.