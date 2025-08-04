Hello, Wisconsin! Iconic ‘That ’70s Show’ car on display at Packers Family Night

By WGBA Staff

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Hello, Wisconsin!

Fans in Green Bay are getting an up-close look at a piece of television history this week as the iconic Vista Cruiser from “That ’70s Show” makes a stop in Titletown.

The famous station wagon was parked near the Johnsonville Tailgate Village during Saturday’s Family Night as part of the Carsey-Werner Company’s “Hello, Wisconsin” That ’70s Show Summer Tour.”

Carsey-Werner produced the popular sitcom for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. While primarily filmed in California, the show was set in “Point Place,” a fictional Wisconsin town.

The Vista Cruiser will be touring areas of the city for the next week before moving to its new, permanent home at the Green Bay Automobile Gallery.

“I’m a big fan of That ’70s Show,” Brad Womac, a That 70s Show fan from Indiana who was at the unveiling, said. “I wasn’t expecting it. Once I saw it, I had move closer to get a better look at it.”

“It’s one of those markers of That ’70s Show and it’s so cool to see,” Womac said.

Fans can see the Vista Cruiser on display Wednesday and Thursday at Packers training camp and during next weekend’s preseason game.

Adding to the excitement, Kurtwood Smith, who played the character “Red” on the show, will make a special appearance at Lambeau Field during Saturday’s game against the New York Jets.

After its tour concludes, the Vista Cruiser will be retired to the Green Bay Automobile Gallery on Monday, August 11.

You can watch “That ’70s Show” on LAFF TV, which is owned by NBC 26’s parent company, E.W. Scripps.

