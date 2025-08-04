Community holds vigil for teen who died during severe storm and flash floods

By Tara Lynch

Maryland (WJZ) — Hundreds gathered at Watkins Park in Mount Airy, Maryland, on Sunday to remember 13-year-old Mason Kearns, who died in last week’s severe storms.

Flash floods pushed Kearns into a storm drain after water built up in a storm drain tank upstream. The water overflowed into a grassy area just in front of his family’s home.

The teen was playing outside when the water rushed toward him and swept him into the drainpipe. According to an online fundraiser, Kearns’ 15-year-old brother, who was also his best friend, was with him when he died.

“His brother is traumatized, and we’re just going to do everything we can to take care of him and protect him in the coming weeks,” said Bonnie Errico, Kearns’ grandmother.

Remembering Mason Kearns

Sunday night’s vigil was incredibly emotional as neighbors embraced and comforted one another.

Kearns is remembered as an avid skateboarder, animal lover, and kind person.

Errico told WJZ she can deal with his death, but not in this way.

“It’s such an empty hole now in the world,” Errico said. “Mason was a firecracker. He loved animals. He loved skateboarding.”

Allison Eggleston, Kearns’ aunt, is a member of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, which was one of several responding agencies Thursday night.

She remembers her nephew telling her that whenever he felt sad, he would grab his skateboard, call a friend, and be outside, which always lifted his spirits.

“Skate parks were his sanctuary,” Eggleston said. “He could be found anywhere here in town or anywhere he went with a hat, an AirPod, and his skateboard. There was nowhere he’d rather be than outside.”

Community support

The family is grateful for their town, which has rallied behind them in this unexpected and trying time.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $48,000 for the family, and several area businesses have donated goods and services. Other neighbors have donated gift cards for his family.

Kearns’ legacy through family

Now, his family says Kearns will live through them.

“There is a hole in our broken hearts where Mason is,” Eggleston said. “I will not say a hole in our hearts where he used to be because he is still inside of us, above us, and with us.”

“I have felt him with me every day…and I don’t know what my life is going to be like now, without having him around,” Errico added.

His family says it is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the entire town, as now try to keep the teen’s bright light alive wherever they go.

