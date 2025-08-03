HHS: How we’re fixing the organ transplant system that betrayed America

Opinion by Thomas Engels

(CNN) — Organ donation can be a profound last gift of life. I think about the future my grandson will inherit, especially when it comes to something as urgent and deeply personal as organ donation or transplant. If he or someone he loves needs an organ transplant, I want him to know the system is safe, fair and worthy of his trust.

Sadly, our US Department of Health and Human Services investigation of the organ transplant system has revealed everyone’s worst nightmare: a systemic disregard for the sanctity of life. We found numerous cases of medical providers starting the organ donation process on living patients. In response, we have threatened to shut down a large organ procurement organization unless it implements our corrective action requirements. We have also imposed strict reporting protocols for the organ transplant system and required that families and hospitals receive clear, complete information about the donation process.

How did the organ transplant system fail to protect some of our most vulnerable Americans? It operated behind closed doors for decades, dominated by a single private contractor. Too many patients waited for answers that never came, and families whose loved ones’ organs were pursued while still alive were left with nowhere to turn when such atrocities occurred. Only a sick system prioritizes profit over patients.

That ended thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), we are undertaking a sweeping overhaul of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), the entity legally responsible for managing the organ waitlist and allocation nationwide. Our reforms are rooted in two fundamental truths: Patient safety is not optional, and every life is sacred.

For far too long, patients, hospital staff or grieving families were forced to report serious safety concerns and misconduct to the very contractor managing the system. This left families unheard, frustrated or even silenced. That era is over.

Now, under our new reforms, those concerns can come directly to the regulator HRSA. We brought federal oversight into the heart of the process, making it clear there will be no compromise on safety and accountability.

We’ve also proposed new data requirements for organ procurement organizations (OPOs), requiring full documentation of every step in the donation process, from contact with hospitals to interactions with donor families. These reforms aren’t just about performance tracking. They’re about restoring safety and dignity to a system that lost sight of both.

And when horrifying failures come to light, like the shocking case in Kentucky in which organ procurement was nearly performed on a patient who showed signs of life, we act immediately. For the first time, HRSA issued a corrective action plan to an OPO, and we will not hesitate to do it again. No American should ever have to wonder whether their life will be treated with reverence at the hospital.

The systemic failures weren’t just operational — they were structural. For nearly 40 years, OPTN was governed by a single private entity: the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). We ended a monopoly that suppressed innovation, enabled conflicts of interest and delayed reform.

HRSA conducted a historic national election to establish an independent OPTN Board of Directors. This new board includes transplant surgeons, living donors, organ recipients and advocates, bringing a range of expertise and experience to the forefront of reform.

We are also modernizing the transplant system by expanding the pool of best-in-class vendors to expand the capacity and performance of the system. With bipartisan support, HRSA now has the authority to directly collect OPTN registration fees from transplant hospitals, helping sustain long-term reforms and reduce reliance on any single contractor.

Our work is informed by conversations with transplant surgeons, patients, donor families, advocates and hospital staff. These voices have made one thing abundantly clear: Change cannot wait.

Secretary Kennedy has demanded accountability across HHS, and President Trump has shown unwavering commitment to ending complacency in systems that cost lives. The old system operated behind closed doors. We opened them up.

We are building a system that is ethical, transparent and centered on the sacred sanctity of life. There is more work to do, but we are making progress quickly, just like the rest of the Trump administration. We will not rest until every registered organ donor, patient and family have confidence in our nation’s transplant system. Because that’s what Americans deserve and what every life demands.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.