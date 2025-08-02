Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman facing multiple charges after attempting to smuggle drugs into Allegheny County Jail

By
Published 12:41 PM

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman is now facing multiple charges after attempting to smuggle drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.

According to county police, a review of surveillance footage found that 22-year-old woman Alleayah White had been in contact with two inmates and planned to smuggle large amounts of synthetic marijuana, or as it is also referred to as K2, into the jail.

White visited the jail on July 31 for a visitation, and a search from the jail’s security office found 22 full pages of K2 on her person.

Following that search, nine more pages of K2 were found at her residence in the city.

White is now facing charges of contraband, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal conspiracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.