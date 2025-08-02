‘It’s very hard to keep going’: Milwaukee teens pray to end violence

By Andie Bernhardt

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Frustrated and tired of the ongoing violence in the city of Milwaukee, local teens are taking action.

“It’s very sad, like it’s very hard to keep going,” said Zoe Chambers, who led a youth prayer. “It’s so overwhelming and sad to have hope for Milwaukee, but like these events, we want to have these so there is hope.”

It was an emotional gathering Friday night, August 1, as a youth led prayer was held at Sherman Park. Those gathered prayed for everyone who has been impacted by the violence and all of the kids who have been caught in the crossfire.

“We need you,” prayed the group. “We need you now, Father. This city needs you now Father.”

The end of July marked 88 homicides and more than 330 non-fatal shootings in the city of Milwaukee.

The recent violence in the city has left people like 17-year-old, Zoe Chambers uneasy. Leading her to help in the way she knows best, through prayer.

“A lot of people feel like we need to have pastors praying over us, or adults praying on us,” said Chambers. “Yes, they can intercede on our behalf, but we also have authority and power in our voice.”

After hearing about 4-year-old Ralph Taylor III being shot and killed and 7-year-old Jamal White who was abducted at gun point, Chambers said she knew she had to step up.

“Asking people how can we help you?” said Chambers. “Why are you doing this? How can we get to the root cause and how can we help solve that root cause?”

Chamber’s goal is to create a safe space and positive outlet for her peers to grieve.

“We’re grieving right now all the children who are passing away because of violence and even the older kids are just playing and getting into the wrong thing and I just pray that it changes,” said Neasha Reeves who attended the youth prayer.

Asking for positive change and efforts to be focused on stopping the violence.

“The children of Milwaukee,” said Reeves. “This is my city, this is where I live. This is where I was born. It’s just sad to see all this happening, so I’m just praying that it changes.”

The teens gathered said rather than placing the blame on one another, resources should be focused on what can be done to help so they don’t have to see more suffering in their hometown.

