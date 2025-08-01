Man arrested with over 100 homemade explosives

By Josh Copitch

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — A Santa Cruz man was arrested after allegedly having more than 100 improvised homemade explosive devices.

Brock Seals was originally arrested on July 13 after he set off homemade fireworks in the Tradewinds Church parking lot days prior. When he was arrested he was found in possession of several homemade explosives.

More than a week later, on July 21, park rangers discovered explosives that had been dumped on Bonny Doon Road, less than a mile from Highway 1. Investigators were able to safely remove the explosives. An investigation led detectives back to Seals, who was arrested again on July 23.

In total, law enforcement found and seized more than 100 homemade improved explosive devices.

The bomb squad later moved the explosives to Scott Beach where a public safety emergency was declared, people were evacuated and the devices were exploded.

Seals was arrested for possession of explosives, possession of materials to make destructive devices and selling explosive devices.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.