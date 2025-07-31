Man wearing respirator mask tried to grab girls on bike path, police say

By Tammy Mutasa

LEXINGTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Lexington police are looking for a suspicious man who’s accused of trying to grab two teenage girls on two separate occasions at the Minuteman Bikeway while wearing a respirator mask.

Investigators said the disturbing incidents happened Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. by the Great Meadows area by the Lexington/Arlington line.

Police say the man was acting erratically, with no shoes or socks on when he advanced on the teens in the respirator mask, then ran away as other path users came.

“Shocking, shocking. In this day in age to know that something like that is happening that’s too bad,” who works off the trail. “It’s super friendly, it’s family oriented to know that can be happening to people it’s wrong.”

Riders, walkers, and skaters were wondering why police were stationed off the popular and historic trail passing through Bedford, Lexington, Arlington and Cambridge.

“To have this thing which so many thousands of people frequent is just incredible,” said bike rider Rod Holland. “So that’s certainly worth protecting.”

Riders welcomed the extra police presence as officers patrolled the area hoping to identify the man.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years of age, around six feet tall, with a lanky, thin build. At the time of the incidents, he was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, no shoes or socks, and a respirator-style mask.

“This is a safe neighborhood,” said Karen Scantlebury. “Usually there’s no strange individuals that are moving around. The fact that he has a mask, it is a warm day, no shoes, the ground is hot that is odd behavior.”

It’s eerie enough, some workers nearby are changing their routines for now.

Police say anyone who interacted with the man should call the Lexington Police Department at 781-862-1212. Police are also urging people to have a walking or biking partner especially during the evening hours.

