5 things to know for July 31: Gaza, Ukraine, Aviation safety, Medical records, Immigration

(CNN) — After months of speculation, former Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that she will not run for governor of California in 2026. Nevertheless, Harris said she’s planning to help “elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly.”

1️⃣ Gaza

For the first time, Arab and Muslim states — including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt — have issued a joint call demanding that Hamas disarm and relinquish power in the Gaza Strip. The declaration, which was signed at a UN conference by the 22-member Arab League, as well as the entire European Union and another 17 countries, also condemned the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel and proposed the deployment of “a temporary international stabilization mission.” France, which co-chaired the conference, called the declaration “unprecedented.” With international pressure building on Israel over the ongoing starvation crisis and war in Gaza, Canada announced on Wednesday that it plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September. France and Britain made similar announcements earlier this month. President Trump blasted Canada’s decision and threatened to derail ongoing trade talks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also vehemently opposes a two-state solution.

2️⃣ Ukraine

Moscow’s summer offensive in Ukraine continues, with Russian troops edging forward this year despite taking heavy casualties. The strategic town of Pokrovsk is surrounded on three sides and Russian units have advanced to the border of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Analysts say Russian forces have adapted their tactics, moving in smaller groups on foot or on motorbikes to evade Ukrainian drone defenses. The Russian momentum comes as President Trump shortened his deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to make peace from 50 days to up to 12, although ceasefire talks have not yet been pursued. Instead, Moscow has continued to invest significant resources into the invasion, betting on its superior manpower, tolerance for casualties and vast military production line to push the war effort in its favor.

3️⃣ Aviation safety

More than two dozen people aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to hospitals in Minnesota on Wednesday after turbulence forced their plane to make an emergency landing, the airline said in a statement. Flight DL56 was traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when the turbulence occurred. The aircraft then diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, where first responders treated at least 25 people before transporting them to area hospitals.

4️⃣ Medical records

President Trump has tasked dozens of major health and technology companies with creating new ways to share patient data across the US’ fragmented healthcare system. More than 60 companies — including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Oracle — signed the nonbinding pledge to work collaboratively and deliver results by early 2026, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said. During a speech on Wednesday, Trump said that if the initiative is successful, “we will save time, we will save money, and most importantly, we will save lives.” It remains unclear what specific benchmarks the group is expected to meet or how the administration plans to hold the companies accountable. The proposal may also spark pushback from privacy advocates who have warned that making patients’ sensitive health data more widely accessible risks also making it less secure.

5️⃣ Immigration

A dozen Democratic members of Congress have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a new Homeland Security policy that restricts access to federal detention centers. The complaint claims the policy, which requires seven days’ notice and limits admittance to certain field offices, violates a longstanding federal law that permits unannounced inspections by members of Congress. In the past, these visits have provided the public with insights into how detainees were being treated, such as overcrowded cells, spoiled food and medical neglect. Several lawmakers said they have already been denied entry to facilities in their districts. CNN has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.

Breakfast browse

Radioactive wasp nest discovered in South Carolina

The nest was found on a post near tanks where liquid nuclear waste is stored.

Starbucks shuts down entire line of cafes

The pick-up only stores encouraged customers to order via their mobile app and not linger.

High Noon issues voluntary recall

Some cases of vodka seltzer were mislabeled as a popular energy drink.

‘South Park’ breaks record dating back to 1999

Nearly 6 million people watched the cartoon’s season premiere last week, which featured ruthless and profane commentary about President Trump.

Peanut butter and chocolate? Yes, please.

Oreo and Reese’s are collaborating on a new candy and what might be the perfect cookie.

Big number

$6.16

That’s how much, on average, a participant in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program receives per day in benefits.

Quotable

“My children tell me: ‘Don’t go, Mama, don’t go to the aid centers, we don’t want you to die, Mama. Who will take care of us if something happens to you?”

— Um El-Abed, a Palestinian living in Gaza who must risk her life to obtain aid to feed her eight children. Her husband was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

And finally…

▶️ Think round, not rectangular

As hurricanes become more frequent and destructive, one company is building round, aerodynamic houses that are more storm-resistant.

