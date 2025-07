COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - July 30 marks the 5th anniversary of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museums' opening.

To celebrate the anniversary, the museum welcomed guests with a discounted rate of $5.

The day was jam-packed with touch-a-truck, U.S. Boxing demonstrations and meet and greets with Paralympic athletes.

KRDO13 is speaking with the museum and will have more details on KRDO News at 5 and 6 o'clock.