Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to jointly receive humanitarian award at 2025 Emmys

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — In an Emmys first, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will together receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The Hollywood golden couple, who will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in October, will jointly receive the honor, which recognizes awardees’ “extraordinary” philanthropic activism and efforts, according to a news release.

Usually handed out to individuals, it’s a milestone that the couple will mark together during the Emmys telecast in September.

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices – and their hearts – to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement Wednesday. “The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

“Cheers” star Danson cofounded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987 to bring attention to the life-threatening hazards the ocean faces due to the oil spills and pollution. Danson also supports other organizations including the ASPCA and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among others.

Steenburgen has supported several organizations, including Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and No Kid Hungry, among others, the release said.

Together, the couple cofounded Angels at Risk, which provides resources for families affected by drug and alcohol abuse, and are active supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Danson and Steenburgen are both beloved and celebrated film and TV actors, with Danson being a two-time Emmy winner and Steenburgen the recipient of an Academy Award (for best supporting actress for 1980’s “Melvin and Howard). They’ve appeared in several titles together, including “Gulliver’s Travels” and “It Must be Love.”

The pair met in the early 1980s before tying the knot in 1995. They each have two children from previous relationships, including Steeburgen’s son Charlie McDowell, who is married to “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.