Suspicious package found inside UPMC Mercy Pavilion prompts police response

By Chris Hoffman

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A suspicious package was found and opened inside the UPMC Mercy Pavilion, prompting a police response on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Hazmat teams responded to the building after receiving reports of a suspicious package found inside an office.

Police say an employee opened the package, discovering a powdery substance and subsequently notified 911.

One person has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Two others were evaluated at the scene, police said.

Hazmat crews tested the substance found in the package, saying what was found was benign.

UPMC said in a statement that the substance was determined to be flour, and normal operations have resumed at their facility.

Fire crews say there was a letter with the powder, but they were told it was not a threatening message.

