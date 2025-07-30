Manhattan shooting victims honored while investigators continue search for answers

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Mourners gathered in Manhattan’s Bryant Park Tuesday evening to honor the four people killed in a shooting in a Midtown skyscraper, as investigators work to understand exactly how and why the shooter carried out the attack.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shane Devon Tamura walked into 345 Park Avenue on Monday evening and opened fire, killing four people and injuring another before he died by suicide.

The attack is now the deadliest event recorded in New York City since at least 2013, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The victims included an off-duty New York police officer, who was the father of two young sons, with a third child on the way; an executive at investment firm Blackstone; a security guard described by his union as a “New York hero;” and a Cornell graduate who worked for the building owner.

An NFL employee was also seriously injured in the shooting.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams attended the multi-faith prayer vigil on Tuesday.

Hochul spoke about her conversation with the widow of slain New York Police Department Officer Didarul Islam.

“I spoke to the young widow, a mother of two expecting her third child. I tried to convey, again, that sense of compassion all of us as human beings feel,” Hochul said during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting. “I said, ‘Is there anything we can do for you?’ And in her broken English, she just said: ‘Pray for us.’”

Islam, 36, was a Bangladeshi immigrant hailed as a hero by city officials. He was off duty but in uniform working security in the building when he was killed, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Another victim, Julia Hyman, was an associate at Rudin Management, the real estate firm that owns the Park Avenue building. Cornell dean and professor Kate Walsh described Hyman, a 2020 graduate, as “an extraordinary student.”

Blackstone employee Wesley LePatner was also killed in the attack, the investment firm confirmed Tuesday. She is survived by her husband and children, the firm said.

LePatner’s family called her “the most loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and relative, who enriched our lives in every way imaginable.”

Aland Etienne, the security officer who was killed, was “a light” in his family’s lives, they said.

“Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line. Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated. Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such,” said Manny Pastreich, President of 32BJ SEIU, a national union representing property service workers.

The investigation continues

The New York Police Department said it is sending investigators to Las Vegas, where the gunman lived, to learn more about a possible motive.

Tamura was a competitive football player in his youth, sources said.

In a note later found in the shooter’s pocket, he claimed to have been suffering from CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma – one that’s often associated with football players.

Investigators believe Tamura was headed for the NFL offices at the time of the shooting, but he took the wrong elevator, Adams said Monday.

The only way to diagnose CTE is through an autopsy of the brain, and the New York City’s chief medical examiner’s office will test Tamura’s brain for CTE, an office spokesperson told CNN Tuesday.

Investigators are also examining how Tamura made his way from Las Vegas to New York City, with an AR-15 style weapon.

That weapon was assembled using a lower receiver purchased by an associate, Tisch said.

A search of the gunman’s car turned up a host of items, including additional ammunition, another loaded weapon, headphones potentially used for target practice, two cell phones, the antidepressant Zoloft and cannabis, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Another note found in the gunman’s apartment, directed at his mother, read, “When I look into yours and dad’s eyes … all I see is disappointment,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amanda Musa, Emma Tucker, Sara Smart, Mark Morales, Rebekah Riess, Jessie Yeung and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.