Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County recognizes Lake Pueblo rangers for life-saving efforts

today at 11:57 AM
Published 11:55 AM

 

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local kids are honoring real-life heroes.

On Wednesday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County will recognize Lake Pueblo State Park Rangers for their lifesaving efforts and hands-on outdoor education that turned the park into a summer classroom for youth ages 6–18.

Tune in to KRDO13 at 4:30 p.m. to learn more about their efforts.

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13.

