Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County recognizes Lake Pueblo rangers for life-saving efforts

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local kids are honoring real-life heroes.

On Wednesday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County will recognize Lake Pueblo State Park Rangers for their lifesaving efforts and hands-on outdoor education that turned the park into a summer classroom for youth ages 6–18.

Tune in to KRDO13 at 4:30 p.m. to learn more about their efforts.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.