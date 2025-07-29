Possible explosive device resembling WWI artillery shell found on Indian Rocks Beach: PCSO

By Amanda Boettcher

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Florida (WFTS) — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said an Indian Rocks Beach access was closed Sunday evening to investigate a possible artillery shell found on the beach.

PCSO said they responded to the 15th Avenue Beach Access for a report of a possible explosive device.

The beach was cleared as a precaution.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the MacDill Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team both responded to the area, PCSO said.

The device resembled a WWI artillery shell, officials said, but it had no identifiable markings.

The device was removed from the beach and taken for proper disposal.

The beach was reopened after the device was safely removed from the area, PCSO said.

