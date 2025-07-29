Initiative in South Philadelphia aims to raise gun violence awareness and help loved ones heal

By Kerri Corrado

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Families who lost loved ones to gun violence held pictures close to their hearts and marched together as one near the Wilson Park Pavilion on Jackson Street in South Philadelphia on Monday night.

They were led by a Philadelphia Housing Authority escort and a drum band.

Marguerite Ruff was in that march and said her 23-year-old son was murdered in 2015. She’s still searching for justice.

“Coming up on his 10th anniversary, and it’s worse for me now than before because I do not have closure,” Riff said.

The procession led to a concert Monday night. It’s all part of an initiative called “Wake Up, Rise Up, Live for Peace.”

Douglas Payne, the founder, said he is a retired School District of Philadelphia teacher and has lost several students to gun violence.

“I said, ‘I have to do something about it,'” he said.

The initiative unites musicians and athletes to raise awareness for all types of violence. The music and content have reached people worldwide.

“We don’t have the answers. We don’t know how to stop the violence, but we refuse to remain silent,” Payne said.

Many of the victims families said they are never going to stop fighting against gun violence. They say hope fuels them.

Dr. Roxanne Contee, who is also a teacher, said her son was killed in 2021 and said seeing this type of support lifts her up and hopes the violence stops.

“They don’t even see 40s, 50s, 60s,” Contee said. “They are leaving here at the age of 16, 15, 13, 12.”

