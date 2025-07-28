Thousands without power across Douglas County Monday morning

By Jack Keenan

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KETV) — More than 5,600 OPPD customers were left without power early Monday morning.

According to OPPD’s outage map, more than 5,500 Douglas County customers are affected by the outage. More than 100 Washington County residents are without power. Stray outages are also reported across Dodge, Saunders and Sarpy counties.

As of 10 a.m., the number of total outages was down to 792.

The exact cause of the outage is not known at this time, but it comes after reported wind gusts of 50-55 mph at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

