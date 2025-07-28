Suspect at large after 1 NYPD officer and 2 civilians shot, sources say

By Zoe Sottile, John Miller, Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

(CNN) — Police are searching for a man they say shot at least one New York Police Department officer and two civilians near a corporate office building in midtown Manhattan Monday evening, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Police believe a man with a long rifle who was seen walking into the building is still inside, according to one source.

The FBI is responding to “provide support” at the “active crime scene,” according to an X post from Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed “there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now” in a post on X. “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street,” he wrote.

Law enforcement officers at the scene are being cautious and taking cover, a CNN field team on the ground saw.

Video shows heavy law enforcement presence around the building. The police department told CNN the scene is still “very active.”

The 634-foot skyscraper, located at 345 Park Avenue, includes corporate offices for the National Football League and Blackstone. The building occupies an entire city block and is one of 41 New York City buildings with its own zip code.

CNN has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

