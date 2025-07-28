PPD investigating seventh homicide of 2025 after man is shot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after an adult male was found in the street with a gunshot wound.

PPD says around 9 a.m. on July 28, they responded to a possible shooting on the 600 block of E Arroyo Ave. When police arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound in the street, who later passed at a local hospital due to his injuries, says police.

Detectives with the PPD say they believe this is an isolated incident and that no charges have been determined at this time.

This marks the 7th homicide in 2025, according to PPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Hector Herrera at: 719-553-3336.

Information can also be reported via Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 (STOP) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

