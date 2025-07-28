Skip to Content
One dead after crash, car fire on northbound I-25 in Adams County

Adams County Fire
By
Published 8:24 AM

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is dead after a car crash and subsequent fire on the side of the interstate, Adams County officials said.

Adams County Fire said it was called to the scene of a car fire at around 4:18 a.m. Monday morning on the northbound side of I-25, just south of 84th Avenue.

According to the department, the vehicle had hit a wall on the side of the interstate and caught fire upon impact, with Adams County Fire sharing a dramatic photo of the flames:

Courtesy: Adams County Fire

According to our Denver news partners KUSA, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed there was one person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and they were killed in the collision and subsequent fire.

Two right lanes of northbound I-25 were closed for around four hours between U.S. 36 and 84th Avenue as crews cleaned up the scene, but the lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Firefighter near burnt car
Courtesy: Adams County Fire
Firefighter near burnt car

Adams County Fire said it is investigating the crash alongside CSP.

