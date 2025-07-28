12th Judicial District Attorney raises concern over mismanaged evidence

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The 12th Judicial District Attorney, Anne Kelly, spoke to the Costilla County Commissioners in a special meeting on July 9.

She explained concerns from her office regarding the practices at the Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). DA Kelly told commissioners she was not getting evidence in time, it was sometimes misplaced or lost, making it difficult for the District Attorney's Office to prosecute some cases.

On Monday, KRDO13 met with the District Attorney to hear her concerns and learn what's being done to address them.

KRDO13 also offered an interview to the CCSO. Sheriff Danny Sanchez declined and offered the statement included below.

We will have more information on KRDO13 News at 5 and 6 o'clock.