Maryland Institute College of Art teams up with senior living center for art display

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A unique partnership between the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) and a senior living center is on display in Baltimore.

MICA’s community arts program agreed to lead art classes for the residents of the North Oaks Senior Living Community, with their artwork out for all visitors to admire at its Fred Lazarus Center.

North Oaks is a multi-level retirement community that offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation.

“When you have an opportunity to express yourself, you never know what’s going to come out,” said Susan Sidle, a North Oaks Senior Living Community resident.

The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, August 3.

The benefits of artwork for senior citizens

Lorena Garcia, a MICA graduate student, taught the classes during her 2025 spring semester to more than 30 residents at North Oak.

“Our goal was really not to just work one specific medium, such as just painting, but to explore collages, to explore clay, to explore jewelry making,” Garcia said.

According to research from the National Library of Medicine, creative activities like arts and crafts can promote healthy aging, even prolong someone’s life.

Research also shows that creating art can help improve small motor skills and boost self-confidence.

“In the community arts program, we work with a variety of intergenerational populations throughout Baltimore city, providing art space and educational workshops for them and with them as well,” said Unique Robinson, the director of community arts at MICA.

“To make something that you’re proud of, to discover a different aspect of yourself, I think is something is something at any age you can do,” Garcia added.

Timeless art

North Oaks Senior Living Community residents Jules and Susan Sidle aren’t your typical artists or couple. For the Sidles and their friends, Gloria Greenspun and Nadine Goldman, art is timeless.

As a matter of fact, they told WJZ most of them have never painted or had their work on display in an art exhibit before.

“I had the best time and smiled and laughed and had a great time and learned something as well,” Greenspun said. “I felt better about myself.”

The four residents who have known each other for decades decided the art class would be an enjoyable activity they could do together.

“Everybody has a skill, you just have to use it,” said Jules Sidle.

