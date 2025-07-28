From WWII battlefield to baseball field: A veteran’s remarkable journey

By Kim Rafferty

COLUMBIA, Tennessee (WTVF) — A special first pitch from a 98-year-old World War II veteran opened the American Legion State Baseball Tournament in Columbia, Tennessee, honoring both his service and the 100th anniversary of American Legion Baseball.

Though time ticks on, baseball games still bring members of American Legion Post 19 in Columbia together to watch the Legion’s young players. Among those in attendance was George Horne, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“I’ve had a happy life. I’ve had two wonderful wives and a good job all my life,” said Horne.

Born in Columbia, Tennessee, Horne’s life of service began when he was drafted into the military as a teenager.

“Well, I was drafted in 1944 in August, I believe it was August,” said Horne.

He was sent to Europe to join his unit during World War II.

“I went straight onto Germany and straight onto my unit that I was with. I was with the 28th,” said Horne.

A year into his service, the Allied countries won the war in Europe, but fighting continued in Japan.

“They gave us a 30-day furlough and 10 days into that furlough the war ended in Japan, so I didn’t have to go to Japan,” said Horne.

After being discharged as a sergeant from the U.S. Army, Horne returned home to Columbia where he coached the Post 19’s baseball team for about 10 years and bought a farm in Spring Hill.

“It’s a subdivision now,” said Horne.

His life of service continued beyond the military. Horne dedicated 50 years to teaching Sunday School and served in the National Guard for nearly five decades.

“A good friend that I was in the Army with wanted me to go join in the National Guard. I said, ‘Well, I don’t know about the National Guard, I just got out of all that.’ He said, ‘Oh come on, come on, we’ll stay for a year,’ so I signed up for a year,” said Horne. “He got out when his year was up, and I stayed for 49 years.”

When thanked for his service, Horne humbly responded, “People thank me for my service, but they don’t owe me anything. Nobody owes me anything.”

Under the shade at the baseball field, a couple of the Legion’s past commanders shared stories about Horne’s legacy, including Eddie Ables.

“When you said thank you for his service and you heard his reply… his reply to you was, ‘You don’t need to say thank you, I served and did it for my country.’ That tells you a lot about what kind of person he is,” said Ables.

As Horne wound up for his pitch, he reminded everyone of our connection to the past.

“The generation that saved the world, we owe them a lot. He was just doing his duty in his mind,” said Ables.

The tournament features American Legion Baseball teams representing Post 19 in Columbia and Post 141 in Murfreesboro competing for advancement to the Region 4 Tournament in Washington, Missouri.

Over its first century, more than 10 million young people have played American Legion Baseball. At various times, more than half of Major League Baseball rosters were filled with former American Legion players.

Rebecca Johnston, Post 19’s 1st Vice Commander, was also present at the tournament. While preferring to work behind the scenes, Johnston plays a role in supporting the Post’s baseball program and shot the video of Horne’s pitch. Beyond her Legion duties, Johnston also trains service dogs for veterans.

