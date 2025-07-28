Coroner identifies female inmate found unresponsive at El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 47-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at El Paso County Jail on July 24, around 6:47 p.m.

Previous Reporting: Female inmate found unresponsive in El Paso County Jail

El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the individual as 47-year-old Paula Orth.

An in-depth investigation of the incident is still open; however, officials say that an initial investigation showed no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play.

The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.