Birth Certificates & Backpacks: Harris County Clerk’s Office Returns with Fifth Annual Back-to-School Lifesaver Event

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 29, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a city as bustling and diverse as Houston, getting ready for back-to-school season often feels like a full-time job. But for families juggling work, tight budgets, and the ever-growing school supply lists, one forgotten document—a child’s birth certificate—can turn excitement into stress. That’s why the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO), under the dynamic leadership of Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, is stepping up once again with a signature community tradition that’s making a real difference: the Fifth Annual Back-to-School Birth Certificate Event, happening Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the North Shepherd Annex (7300 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77091). This event, launched in 2021, has become a beacon of access and equity for thousands of Harris County families. With school registration deadlines looming, HCCO ensures that parents can obtain state-certified birth certificates in time to meet enrollment requirements—without missing work or breaking the bank. In a generous gesture powered by community donations, the first 100+ attendees will receive their birth certificates free of charge, with others available for just $23. “This initiative showcases public service in action,” said Clerk Hudspeth. “These invaluable partnerships significantly impact families in need of back-to-school supplies and documentation.” And those partnerships are indeed powerful. This year’s event brings together a coalition of civic and community heavyweights, including: • Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Texas’ 29th Congressional District • Annette Ramirez, Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar • Judge Eric William Carter, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 • Judge Kyle Carter, 125th District Court • Children’s Museum Houston • Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast • Oasis Funeral & Cremations • Farah Law • Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. • Alpha Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., in partnership with the Alpha Merit Group Educational Foundation, Inc.

This coalition underscores the shared belief that no child should miss the first day of school due to paperwork, and no parent should have to navigate red tape without support. What You Need to Know: To receive a copy of a birth certificate at the event, individuals must: • Be born in the State of Texas • Be the individual named, a legal representative, or an immediate family member • Provide valid government-issued photo ID (e.g., driver’s license, passport, military ID) • Fill out the official birth certificate application on-site • Pay the $23.00 fee (cash or card), if not among the first 100+ HCCO will issue the short-form birth certificate, which is accepted for school enrollment throughout Texas. Can’t make the event? No worries. Birth certificates can also be requested online, by mail, or in person at any of HCCO’s 11 convenient locations across the county. Learn more by visiting cclerk.hctx.net or calling 713-274-8686. Why It Matters: This event is more than just paperwork—it’s a lifeline. For many working families, especially those without flexible weekday schedules or transportation options, this Saturday event provides critical access to services that otherwise feel out of reach. It also reflects Harris County’s ongoing commitment to justice, inclusion, and educational readiness. Houston Style Magazine readers, as Houston gears up for a new school year, the Harris County Clerk’s Office proves once again that public service, when powered by compassion and community, can help lift entire families forward.

