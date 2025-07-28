29-year-old man tells EPSO to ‘shoot him’ while armed with a knife

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) arrested a 29-year-old man with two active arrest warrants on Saturday after they say he violated a protection order.

EPSO says River Merritt had allegedly entered a home on July 26, violating an active protection order, causing a victim to leave the residence for their safety and meet deputies at the Simla Police Department.

According to deputies, Merritt was found walking on the property holding a knife. Deputies say he told law enforcement he wanted them to "shoot him" and he "would not return to jail."

Deputies say Merrit did not listen to commands and advanced towards them, which led to a taser being deployed, allowing deputies to take Merritt into custody.

According to EPSO, Merritt was booked into the El Paso County Jail on both outstanding warrants and the additional charges of alleged criminal mischief, violation of a restraining order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and first-degree assault.

Merritt is being held on a $106,000 bond, says EPSO.

