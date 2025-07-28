2 children killed after a barge collides with a sailboat in Miami

By Meridith Edwards, Shawn Nottingham, CNN

(CNN) — Two children are dead after a sailboat and barge collided in Miami’s Biscayne Bay, according to US Coast Guard public affairs.

The collision happened between Monument and Hibiscus Islands. Six people — one adult and five children — went into the water, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A statement from the Miami Yacht Club says children taking part in the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation were involved.

Of those six, four children were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Two were dead when they arrived, the US Coast Guard said.

Petty Officer Nicholas Strasburg told CNN the sailing vessel went under the barge after the collision.

It’s unclear the ages of the children involved.

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts. Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully,” the yacht club statement reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

