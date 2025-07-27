11 people injured and suspect in custody after ‘random’ stabbing in Traverse City Walmart, officials say

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Eleven people were injured in a “random” stabbing by a man with a folding knife-style weapon at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, Saturday, according to the Grand Traverse County sheriff.

A 42-year-old suspect, a Michigan resident, was taken into custody after authorities arrived within minutes, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference. Shea didn’t name the suspect but said authorities believe he acted alone.

“There is no information indicating there were additional suspects,” Shea said. “It appears that these were all random acts.”

The sheriff said three of the victims are undergoing surgery and he was awaiting more information about the status of all the victims. Six of the victims are male and five female, he said.

Munson Healthcare, a hospital system in northern Michigan, is treating 11 victims from the incident, according to their Facebook post, with six of the victims in critical condition and five in serious condition as of Saturday night.

All of the victims were stabbed, Munson spokesperson Megan Brown told the Associated Press.

There was “citizen involvement” in taking the suspect into custody, Shea said. The suspect was not injured, he added.

Video obtained by CNN appears to show several people confronting a man in a Walmart parking lot, yelling at him to “throw the knife” away and lay on the ground. It’s unclear in the video, taken from a distance, whether the man is holding anything or throws the alleged knife away. The video also appears to show several people attending to a victim nearby.

Citizens in Walmart also assisted in the “treatment of victims,” the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The incident started near the checkout area and involved what “appears to be a standard folding knife-style weapon,” according to the sheriff.

He said that the Michigan State Police Crime Lab is en route to assist with processing the scene. Once the scene is cleared, the Walmart will be able to reopen.

FBI personnel are also responding to the incident to provide assistance, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a post on X.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was in touch with law enforcement about the “horrible news” in a post on X. “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence,” Whitmer said. “I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

Traverse City is the hometown of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, and is where the two now live with their children.

“Along with the whole Traverse City community, Chasten and I are shaken by the awful and senseless violence at Walmart earlier today,” Buttigieg said on X. “We’re thinking of everyone affected and hoping and praying for speedy recovery for all those who were injured.”

Walmart corporate spokesperson Joe Pennington told CNN that “violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders.”

“We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation.”

Traverse City is located in northern Michigan, around 140 miles north of Grand Rapids.

CNN has reached out to Michigan State Police and Munson Healthcare for additional information.

Shea urged people to “be vigilant.”

Violence “is very uncommon for our area,” the sheriff said. “But unfortunately … no one is immune to this.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

