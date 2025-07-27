Police searching for suspect in the killings of a couple found dead at an Arkansas park

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — Police are searching for an unknown suspect in the killings of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, according to a release from Arkansas State Police Sunday.

The Brinks were hiking in the Devil’s Den State Park with their daughters, ages 7 and 9, who were not injured in the attack. The girls are safe with family members, police said.

The park is in a remote and rural area, where the terrain is “rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service,” police said. Police were notified of the suspected double homicide around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect is described as a White male of medium build. Investigators said they believed he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was carrying a black backpack and seen driving towards the park exit in a black four-door sedan that may have been a Mazda with its license plate covered by tape, police said. The vehicle may have been travelling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park.

The area has been cordoned off and police have asked visitors to the park to share any images they might have of the suspect from the park Saturday. Local residents have also been asked to check security and game camera footage.

Police have increased law enforcement presence at state parks, said Shea Lewis, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism in the release.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil’s Den State Park. Our hearts are with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority, and we are working closely with Arkansas State Police and various law enforcement officials as the investigation continues,” the statement read.

The Brinks family had recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, police added.

