Man shot and killed near flea market was having affair with shooter’s wife, arrest documents say

By Hunter Geisel

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Two weeks after a man was shot in a car parked near a Northwest Miami-Dade flea market, arrest documents revealed he was in an alleged “romantic affair” with the accused shooter’s wife before dying at the hospital.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, 69-year-old Omar Aguila was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on the charges of second-degree murder and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon for allegedly shooting the man accused of having an affair with his wife and leaving him for dead inside of a car parked outside the Village Flea Market on July 12.

While in a bond hearing on Friday, a judge ordered no bond on Aguila’s second-degree murder charge but granted a $15,000 bond on his charge of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. He’s expected to be back in court on Monday.

The July 12 shooting

Just before 5:55 p.m. on July 12, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Northside district deputies responded to the flea market near Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue regarding a shooting in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man “sitting inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s),” MDSO said.

At the time of the investigation, CBS News Miami’s crew was at the scene, where the victim’s car appeared to have a bullet hole in the windshield.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where, despite all medical efforts, he died, MDSO said.

A suspect — later revealed to be Aguila — was taken into custody without further incident after he was found behind a nearby McDonald’s.

An affair led to a deadly confrontation

According to arrest documents, the man shot was in a “romantic affair” with Aguila’s wife since 2019. However, it wasn’t until April 2024 that Aguila learned of his wife’s affair and warned her to end it.

On July 10, the affair partner arrived at Aguila’s home to speak with his wife. At this time, Aguila confronted the man, who departed from the home shortly after, arrest documents said.

Two days later, Aguila, his wife, and his son were at the flea market when the affair partner arrived in a gray Honda Civic and attempted to speak with Aguila’s wife. Aguila was then alerted by his son about the interaction.

Aguila then rode a mobility scooter toward the affair partner’s car, got off and walked over to the passenger side window. According to arrest documents, a verbal altercation occurred through the front passenger window that lasted less than five seconds before Aguila pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot the other man multiple times. The affair partner drove a short distance before becoming unresponsive and stopping at its final resting place, where first responders found him.

Investigators found surveillance video from the shooting location that confirmed the sequence of events.

According to arrest documents, a Glock 26 9mm handgun was recovered from Aguila, along with two 9mm spent casings and another projectile were found inside the affair partner’s car, while another two spent casings were found at the shooting location.

After being read his Miranda rights, Aguila explained his side of the story to investigators, claiming self-defense because the other man allegedly tried to reach for a weapon during the argument, and was released pending further investigation after they conferred with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the arrest documents said.

As the investigation continued, detectives then learned that the affair partner was not there to see Aguila’s wife, but rather, to deliver food to a friend who worked at the flea market, and that he did not have a gun inside his car at the time of the shooting, the arrest documents said.

Two weeks later, Aguila was taken back into custody, booked into jail and charged accordingly.

Nikiya Carrero contributed to this report.

