Yu Zidi: The 12-year-old Chinese phenom taking the swimming world by storm

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — At just 12 years old, China’s Yu Zidi is already one of the fastest swimmers in the world.

Her times are so quick in fact, that she’s already in contention to win medals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore in the coming days.

World Aquatics has a minimum age requirement of 14 for the world championships, but Yu’s times are so fast that she qualifies regardless.

The youngster, not yet a teenager, will race in the 200m and 400m meter individual medleys, as well as the 200m butterfly. The precocious pre-teen may also be selected for China’s relay teams.

It will mark the first time in her incredibly short career that Yu will come up against the very best in the world – many of whom will have paid attention to the staggering times she has set in her country so far.

At the national championships back in May, the Chinese prodigy swam the 200m individual relay in 2:10.63. Not only did it win her a silver medal, but it was also the fastest time ever recorded by a 12-year-old, man or woman, in that discipline

She then swam the 200m butterfly, arguably her best stroke, in 2:06.83. That time would have put her fourth in last year’s Olympics, but it was also the fifth-fastest time in the world this year.

During the 2024 world championships, the time would have been enough to win her a gold medal.

While her personal bests are breathtaking, it’s even more impressive when you consider her age.

It’s an incredible rise for a girl who, according to the Associated Press (AP), only started swimming when she was six.

“The summer was too hot, and my dad took me to the water park,” she told China’s official Xinhua News Agency, per the Associated Press.

“I enjoyed the coolness of the water and spent a lot of time in different small pools for kids. One day, a coach approached me and asked if I wanted to swim faster.”

It’s true that swimmers, particularly women, can compete on a world level when they are still very young. You only have to look at Canadian star Summer McIntosh as an example.

Comparisons with Summer McIntosh

At the Tokyo Games in 2021, aged just 14, McIntosh made her Olympic debut, finishing fourth in the 200-meter freestyle.

She bagged gold in the 200m butterfly and 400m medley at the world championships in 2022, as well as two golds at the Commonwealth Games in the 200m and 400m medleys.

Now 18, the Canadian is one of the greatest swimmers in the world, recently posting the second-fastest 200m butterfly in history.

American Katie Ledecky is another swimmer who started early, making her Olympic debut in London when she was just 15.

Now, she’s the most decorated female US Olympian of all time, with 14 medals to her name, including nine golds.

Both will serve as inspiration for Yu, who will look to continue her trajectory over the coming years.

The LA Olympics in 2028 are the obvious target. Yu will be 15 by then and would surely be among the medal contenders if things keep progressing as they are.

There are risks, naturally, that Yu could burn out as she is introduced to tougher competition and years of training, but for now, the 12-year-old is keeping her feet on the ground.

“Since I am not competitive in the sprint events, I have to choose the 400-meter individual medley and the 200-meter butterfly as my favorites,” she said.

“My age is currently an advantage and I hope to grow and develop more strength in the future.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.