Suspect in custody after ‘multiple stabbing incident’ at Walmart in Traverse City, police say

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a “multiple stabbing incident” at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, Saturday, Michigan State Police said.

“Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time,” Michigan State Police’s sixth district said in a post on X.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt. No further details were immediately available.

Walmart corporate spokesperson Joe Pennington told the Associated Press that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

Traverse City is located in northern Michigan, around 140 miles north of Grand Rapids.

CNN has reached out to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

