Former Anne Arundel County teacher accused of sexually abusing students

By Christian Olaniran

Anne Arundel County (WJZ) — A former teacher at Elvaton Christian Academy in Anne Arundel County was arrested Friday, accused of sexually abusing multiple students at the school, according to court documents.

Police said William Auburn Jones, 58, of Gambrills, inappropriately touched several students while employed at Elvaton Christian Academy between 2020 and March 27 of this year, when he was removed from his position.

On May 1, officers responded to the school following a report of a sex offense. Police said they met with a parent who reported inappropriate sexual behavior toward their child.

Child Protective Services began investigating the alleged abuse and conducting forensic interviews. Investigators ultimately identified five alleged victims between the ages of 10 and 15.

On May 15, a 10-year-old, identified in charging documents as Victim A, told police that Jones, known to students as “Mr. Bill,” touched him inappropriately in the computer lab when the student was in fourth grade. The alleged abuse started in Aug. 2023 and ended in May 2024.

A 12-year-old student, referred to as Victim B, told police that Jones abused him from third through sixth grade.

Three other students also reported alleged abuse to police, detailing accounts of inappropriate touching by Jones.

Police said Jones is affiliated with the global missionary organization Mission Fields International and serves as pastor of Jessup Baptist Church in Jessup.

He faces multiple charges, including sexual abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense, and child abuse. He was arrested without incident on July 25, police said.

WJZ has reached out to Elvaton Christian Academy, Jessup Baptist Church and Mission Fields International for comment on Jones’ arrest. We have not yet received responses.

