By Tori Mason

Click here for updates on this story

Your Reporter Denver nonprofit that helps children risks closure, asks community for help your-reporter By July 25, 2025 / 9:12 PM MDT / CBS Colorado Denver (KCNC) — Denver nonprofit Athletics & Beyond has spent two decades empowering young people in one of Denver’s most underserved communities. Now, the organization is at risk of losing programming or even shutting down unless it can raise $100,000 to offset funding losses.

“We’ve been here 20 years,” said Narcy Jackson, Executive Director and Co-Founder. “In a community where everything feels temporary, we’ve been the constant.”

Founded in 2005, Athletics & Beyond provides more than just sports training. While it’s known for its high-level athletic coaching, 80% of the programming focuses on the “beyond,” including tutoring, STEM education, workforce development, mental wellness, financial literacy and free meals. It’s all designed to prepare students for life after the game.

The center in Montbello sees around 3,800 kids each year. More than 77% of the families served qualify for free or reduced lunch. Most are Black and Hispanic students.

While they may come in for the gym, they leave with a lot more.

“Our kids get caught up in the dream of sports,” Jackson said. “We tell them that can be a vehicle, but the real gateway to success is academics, passion and work ethic.”

Inside the building, students box, train, study, and grow into young professionals. Partnerships with organizations like the University of Colorado and Comcast support the center’s free STEM and tutoring programs. One hundred percent of its students this year graduated from high school.

But the funding crisis is dire.

“It’s been brutal,” Jackson said. “Some foundations we’ve relied on for years didn’t come through. Now there are pop-up nonprofits competing for the same grants we used to get.”

Without new funding, Jackson said the nonprofit could be forced to cut staff, internships, after-school programs and possibly shut down entirely.

“We’re not just a boxing gym. We are a safe haven for families,” he said. “Every single thing we do, every tutoring session, every practice, every event, we feed our kids. We show them they deserve quality. They deserve to feel seen.”

Victoria Aguilar, who started at Athletics & Beyond as a high school athlete and now works as a youth basketball coach and receptionist, says the organization changed her life.

“It helped me find my voice, especially as a woman in a male-dominated field,” she said. “Now I’m helping other girls build confidence, too.”

Aguilar knows the impact firsthand. After a string of injuries derailed her basketball dreams, she still found purpose through coaching and community.

“This is about more than sports. It’s about identity, mental health, relationships and being part of something that lifts kids up,” she said.

Jackson says the center focuses on prevention, not just intervention. That’s why they introduce students to trade careers and professional mentors, even if college isn’t in the cards.

“It costs $625 per year to invest in a kid here,” he said. “It costs $40,000 to house someone in prison. Do the math.”

Despite its impact, the center has had to rely on breadcrumbs to stay afloat. Jackson pieces together donations, in-kind gifts, and event revenue just to keep programming alive.

“We are the constant,” said Jackson. “We don’t turn kids away. That’s our philosophy. But we need help to keep doing that.”

Athletics & Beyond is calling on the community to step up. They’re asking for donations, volunteers and corporate sponsors to get involved.

To help, you can volunteer your time as a tutor or event staff, or donate online. They’re also hosting a Boxing Tournament Fundraiser on August 16

“Sometimes it’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” Jackson said. “If more businesses and families know we’re here, that can change everything.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.